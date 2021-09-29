Guardforce AI announces Nasdaq uplisting; prices $15M equity offering

Sep. 29, 2021 8:25 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Guardforce AI (OTCPK:GRDAF) has priced its underwritten public offering of 3.16M units at $4.15/unit. Each unit consists of one common and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock.
  • Expected gross proceeds are ~$15M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~542K shares and/or warrants to purchase equal number of shares.
  • The five-year warrants will have an exercise price of $5.1875/share.
  • The Common Stock and Warrants have been approved to list on the Nasdaq under the symbols "GFAI" and "GFAIW," respectively, and are expected to begin trading today.
  • Closing date is Oct.01.
