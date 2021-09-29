Allena Pharmaceuticals gets dosing underway in mid-stage ALLN-346 kidney disease trial
Sep. 29, 2021 8:27 AM ETAllena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA)By: SA News Team
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) has dosed the first patient in a second Phase 2a trial of ALLN-346 for the treatment of gout in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- The Phase 2a program is designed to assess initial bioactivity data and additional safety data for ALLN-346.
- Of the two cohorts of 12 patients each, the first cohort will consist of patients with an eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) of 60-89 mls/minute, and the second will consist of patients with an eGFR of 30-59 mls/minute.
- Key bioactivity endpoints will include measurements of serum uric acid and urine uric acid.
- The study will also assess safety and tolerability in the hyperuricemia, gout and chronic kidney disease patient populations.
- Shares up more than 1% premarket.