Allena Pharmaceuticals gets dosing underway in mid-stage ALLN-346 kidney disease trial

Broken glass Kidney

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) has dosed the first patient in a second Phase 2a trial of ALLN-346 for the treatment of gout in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • The Phase 2a program is designed to assess initial bioactivity data and additional safety data for ALLN-346.
  • Of the two cohorts of 12 patients each, the first cohort will consist of patients with an eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) of 60-89 mls/minute, and the second will consist of patients with an eGFR of 30-59 mls/minute.
  • Key bioactivity endpoints will include measurements of serum uric acid and urine uric acid.
  • The study will also assess safety and tolerability in the hyperuricemia, gout and chronic kidney disease patient populations.
  • Shares up more than 1% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.