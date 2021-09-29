Horizon Therapeutics to add five new programs; clinical trials set to start in 2022

  • Ahead of its first virtual R&D Day scheduled for today, Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) announces the launch of five new development programs that will expand its total development programs to 27.
  • The new programs are based on Daxdilimab (HZN-7734) and Dazodalibep (HZN-4920), and the company expects to initiate Phase 2 trials for all five programs in 2022. Ten data readouts across development programs are expected through 2023, the company said.
  • Daxdilimab, an investigational, human monoclonal antibody currently undergoing Phase 2 studies for systemic lupus erythematosus, will also be studied in alopecia areata, dermatomyositis, and discoid lupus erythematosus, all of which have no FDA approved therapies.
  • In addition, Daxdilimab will also undergo studies in lupus nephritis, a rare, autoimmune, and inflammatory condition involving the kidney.
  • Meanwhile, Dazodalibep, an experimental fusion protein binding CD40L on T cells, will be studied in a rare kidney disorder called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Phase 2 studies are currently underway for Dazodalibep in Sjögren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and kidney transplant rejection.
  • The R&D event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. EST.
