Britannia partners with Accenture to expedite digital transformation

Sep. 29, 2021 8:28 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: SA News Team

Accenture office in Bangalore, India

VasukiRao/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Britannia has collaborated with Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to accelerate its digital transformation across multiple retail channels.
  • Britannia Industries is one of India's leading food companies with annual revenues of over ₹12000Cr (about $1.65B).
  • As Britannia’s partner, Accenture designed, developed, and deployed a system based on SAP S/4HANA®.
  • "By digitising more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses, Britannia can significantly reduce IT operational costs and unlock capital for innovation and growth initiatives', Britannia said.
  • “Technology is a critical enabler for business leaders looking to spot and respond to evolving consumer and market demands,” said Manish Gupta, Managing Director and lead for Accenture’s products practice in India.
