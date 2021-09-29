Britannia partners with Accenture to expedite digital transformation
Sep. 29, 2021 8:28 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: SA News Team
- Britannia has collaborated with Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to accelerate its digital transformation across multiple retail channels.
- Britannia Industries is one of India's leading food companies with annual revenues of over ₹12000Cr (about $1.65B).
- As Britannia’s partner, Accenture designed, developed, and deployed a system based on SAP S/4HANA®.
- "By digitising more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses, Britannia can significantly reduce IT operational costs and unlock capital for innovation and growth initiatives', Britannia said.
- “Technology is a critical enabler for business leaders looking to spot and respond to evolving consumer and market demands,” said Manish Gupta, Managing Director and lead for Accenture’s products practice in India.