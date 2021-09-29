Leidos wins prime contract under DARPA PPB program
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has won a prime contract from Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for their Personalized Protective Biosystem (PPB) program.
- This three-phase, five-year cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a total ceiling value of $19.3M.
- As part of the contract, Leidos will develop advanced protective equipment for U.S. military that reduces the need for burdensome protective equipment, while increasing defense against both existing and future chemical and biological (CB) threats. The company will introduce a combination of innovative, robust and flexible platforms known as SPIDERMAN (Smart Protective Integrated Dynamic Ensemble for Reactive, Multifaceted Agent Neutralization) through this contract award. The technology enables CB threat protection and comes in the form of both lightweight protective materials and tissue-protective countermeasures.
