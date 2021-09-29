Churchill Downs impresses Jefferies with growth pipeline potential

Sep. 29, 2021 8:29 AM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Churchill Downs Entrance - Kentucky Derby

Thomas Kelley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Jefferies is constructive on Churchill Down (NASDAQ:CHDN) after conducting property tours and meetings with management. The firm says the inside look confirmed its view of productive capital spending in Kentucky and thinks further investments forthcoming support higher estimates.
  • "The $45M renovation project- Homestretch Club is underway and is on-track to complete by the Kentucky Derby next year. Given the positive reception to all-inclusive F&B offerings this year at the Derby, Mgt. expects more up-sell opportunities with the new premium hospitality amenities," updates analyst David Katz.
  • Katz notes that a big pullout from the Kentucky trip is that CHDN has a unique and expanding growth pipeline in the state of which the full value is still being contemplated. He reasons that estimates and the value of CHDN shares should continue to progress higher.
  • Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Churchill Down and pushes up itys price target to $283 from $245. The average Wall Street PT on Churchill Downs is $252.83.
