Hot Stocks: MU falls on earnings; WOR rises; SHW warning; UAL COVID mandate; LCID production milestone

Sep. 29, 2021 8:35 AM ETMU, SHW, WOR, LCID, UALBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor30 Comments

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

  • A couple of household names are losing ground in Wednesday's pre-market trading on earnings-related news. Micron (NASDAQ:MU) slipped after releasing its quarterly report, while Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued a profit warning.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) moved in the other direction on earnings news. The stock rose in pre-market action on strong financial results.
  • Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) also got a pre-market boost, gaining ground on news that its first customer-quality electric vehicles are ready for delivery.
  • In other news, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is in the spotlight, after revealing that nearly 600 employees will be let go for refusing to get the COVID vaccine.

Decliners

Gainers

