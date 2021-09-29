Hot Stocks: MU falls on earnings; WOR rises; SHW warning; UAL COVID mandate; LCID production milestone
Sep. 29, 2021 8:35 AM ETMU, SHW, WOR, LCID, UALBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor30 Comments
- A couple of household names are losing ground in Wednesday's pre-market trading on earnings-related news. Micron (NASDAQ:MU) slipped after releasing its quarterly report, while Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued a profit warning.
- Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) moved in the other direction on earnings news. The stock rose in pre-market action on strong financial results.
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) also got a pre-market boost, gaining ground on news that its first customer-quality electric vehicles are ready for delivery.
- In other news, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is in the spotlight, after revealing that nearly 600 employees will be let go for refusing to get the COVID vaccine.
Decliners
- Micron (MU) reported quarterly earnings that topped expectations, with revenue that rose nearly 37% from last year to reach $8.27B.
- However, the firm issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter, saying it expects a top-line figure of $7.45B-$7.85B. Analysts had been looking for $8.49B.
- Weighed down by its guidance, MU retreated by 4%.
- Sherwin-Williams (SHW) also lost ground in pre-market trading. The paint maker lowered its guidance, blaming supply constraints and higher costs. SHW dipped by nearly 3% on the news.
Gainers
- Lucid (LCID) saw strength in Wednesday's pre-market trading, rising by nearly 7%. With the advance, the stock is bouncing back from an industry-wide sell-off that took place Tuesday.
- The rebound comes as the company rolled its first customer-ready EVs off its assembly line in Arizona. The company expects the first deliveries to come in late October.
- Earnings news sparked buying in shares of Worthington Industries (WOR), advancing by 6% in pre-market action. The company reported a quarterly profit that beat expectations by a third. Revenue rose 58% to $1.11B.
- United Airlines (UAL) revealed that it plans to fire 593 employees who did not meet its recent deadline to get a COVID vaccine. Shares edged up in pre-market action.
- For more of Wall Street's biggest winners and losers, turn to SA's On The Move section.