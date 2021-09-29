Merck COVID-19 antiviral pill is active against variants - Study

  • A new study presented by Merck (NYSE:MRK) indicates that its experimental COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir is active against potential variants of the virus, Barron’s reports.
  • The study presented at IDWeek 2021 was based on two separate clinical trials and in vitro studies of the drug. According to its authors, the mutations of the spike protein of the virus did not impact the activity of the drug against the virus.
  • “Both in vitro and clinical data suggest that spike protein substitutions do not impact the antiviral activity of [molnupiravir] and suggest molnupiravir’s potential for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 variants, particularly when initiated early in the course of illness,” they wrote.
  • The patients who had symptoms for five days or less when they began the therapy showed the greatest response to the drug, according to the findings.
  • Early this month, Merck (MRK) and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the initiation of a Phase 3 study designed to evaluate molnupiravir in the prevention of COVID-19 infection.
