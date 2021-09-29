Limoneira announces $10M buyback program
Sep. 29, 2021 8:49 AM ETLimoneira Company (LMNR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has authorized the repurchase up to $10M issued and outstanding common stock through September, 2022.
- The buyback amount represents ~4% of market cap of $275.01M.
- Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The Board’s decision to authorize this share repurchase program is a clear indication that they, along with our management team, believe Limoneira is positioned for continued long-term growth through both our strategic assets and our consistent global supply of fresh fruit. Our Company remains committed to the disciplined, opportunistic deployment of capital in order to maximize value for our shareholders.”