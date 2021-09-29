Kopin receives $3.4M purchase commitment from JUTZE Intelligence Technology
Sep. 29, 2021 8:52 AM ETKopin Corporation (KOPN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kopin's (NASDAQ:KOPN) wholly owned subsidiary, Forth Dimension Displays secured a $3.4M order commitment from JUTZE Intelligence Technology for providing Spatial Light Modulators for JUTZE's Edge series of 3D Automated Optical Inspection and Mirage series of 3D Solder Paste Inspection equipment.
- The deliveries are expected through 2022.
- Forth is a manufacturer of SLMs designed specifically for the 3D SPI, 3D AOI and 3D Metrology markets; JUTZE is a leading Chinese inline inspection equipment manufacturer.
- 3D AOI systems market will continue to grow by ~16% annually from $750M in 2020 to $1.58B in 2025, as per market research.
- KOPN shares trade 1.7% higher premarket