Kopin receives $3.4M purchase commitment from JUTZE Intelligence Technology

Sep. 29, 2021 8:52 AM ETKopin Corporation (KOPN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Kopin's (NASDAQ:KOPN) wholly owned subsidiary, Forth Dimension Displays secured a $3.4M order commitment from JUTZE Intelligence Technology for providing Spatial Light Modulators for JUTZE's Edge series of 3D Automated Optical Inspection and Mirage series of 3D Solder Paste Inspection equipment.
  • The deliveries are expected through 2022.
  • Forth is a manufacturer of SLMs designed specifically for the 3D SPI, 3D AOI and 3D Metrology markets; JUTZE is a leading Chinese inline inspection equipment manufacturer.
  • 3D AOI systems market will continue to grow by ~16% annually from $750M in 2020 to $1.58B in 2025, as per market research.
  • KOPN shares trade 1.7% higher premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.