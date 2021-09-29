Chipotle lands even higher price target from Evercore ISI as growth story accelerates
Sep. 29, 2021 8:53 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI lifts its price target on Outperform-rated Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to $2,200 from $1,950 as it lays out solid reasons that a higher multiple is deserved on the restaurant stock.
- Analyst David Palmer estimates that CMG's digital sales will be $1.2M per unit in 2023 vs. $400K in 2019 and notes the digital mix will continue to move toward high margin mobile order & pick-up. Chipotle’s loyalty membership is noted to have almost tripled since late 2019. "This equates to ~8,000 loyalty members per store—even more than Domino’s ~6,000 per location," updates Palmer.
- Chipotle's (CMG) growth opportunities are said to have become increasingly clear through COVID and the company’s personalized marketing efforts are expected to help encourage use across day parts and menu and drive trips. Finally, Chipotle’s format is seen as a massive advantage versus other restaurant chains.
- "We estimate a typical Chipotle has $4M+ in capacity, thanks largely to its two make lines – this creates less bottlenecks, better customer satisfaction and ultimately stronger incremental returns compared to most restaurants. Going forward, 70% of new units will be Chipotlanes, which have 10% higher sales per unit and higher restaurant-level margins (~200bp higher than traditional stores with ~15pp higher MO&P mix)."
- Evercore ISI's price target on Chipotle (CMG) is 16% higher than the average Wall Street PT.