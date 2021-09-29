Fortuna to move forward with Séguéla gold project in Côte d’Ivoire
Sep. 29, 2021
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) says it will proceed with construction of an open pit mine at the Séguéla gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, and is ready to immediately begin construction with long lead items procured.
- "With a nine year mine life in reserves, 130K oz. of annual gold production in the initial six years, and compelling economics, Séguéla is planned to become our fifth operating mine with first gold by mid-2023," Fortuna President and CEO Jorge Ganoza says.
- The updated Séguéla initial capital investment totals $173.5M.
- Fortuna completed the acquisition of Roxgold Inc., which was advancing the Séguéla project, in July.