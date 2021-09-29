Discover Financial expands college payment solutions via team up with Phood meal delivery
Sep. 29, 2021 9:07 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will support Phood’s new meal delivery program for college students by opening up access to merchants that run on the Discover network.
- The partnership will provide a mobile app for students to sign-up, and load their meal plan and flex plan dollars for use on meal delivery services, such as DoorDash food, groceries and convenience items on demand, and at local restaurants that accept Discover.
- Both physical cards and digital cards will be available. The prepaid card will run on the Discover Global Network.
- The company said the the integrated prepaid payment solution looks to capture a share of U.S. contactless volume which increased more than 152% in the U.S. from 2019 to 2020.