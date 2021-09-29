Star Peak receives stockholder approval for Benson Hill business combination; trading starts tomorrow
Sep. 29, 2021 9:07 AM ETBenson Hill, Inc. (BHIL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SPAC in the sustainability space, Star Peak II (NYSE:STPC) announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the business combination with Benson Hill and other proposals resented at Star Peak’s special meeting of stockholders held on Sep.28.
- Benson is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine; it is expected to commence trading on Sep.30 under the symbol, "BHIL".
- Approx. 98.7% of the votes cast at the meeting approved the business combination proposal, which represented ~77% of Star Peak's outstanding shares as of Aug. 9, 2021 record date.
- The business combination is expected to close today; the deal had commenced in May wherein Benson Hill was expected to generate $625M in cash proceeds.
- STPC shares trading 0.8% higher premarket