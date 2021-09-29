Endpoints met in Hepion drug-drug interaction study of NASH candidate; shares up 6%
Sep. 29, 2021 9:23 AM ETHepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Doses of ketoconazole and midazolam did not impact the pharmacokinetics of CRV431, Hepion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:HEPA) candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH").
- "These findings open the door for the safe use of myriad drug combinations for the treatment of co-morbidities, including diabetes and high cholesterol in NASH patients," said Hepion SVP, Clinical Pharmacology & Analytics Patrick Mayo.
- Shares are up more than 6% in premarket trading.
- CRV431 has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH.
- Earlier this month, phase 2a data showed anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effects of CRV431.