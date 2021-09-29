Dow Jones, S&P 500 hold onto gains, while Nasdaq dips into the close

Sep. 29, 2021 4:09 PM ETXLC, XLB, XLE, XLU, XLP, XLKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments

View on wall street yellow traffic light with black and white pointer guide. Green traffic light to Wall street banks money dollars finance offices. New York traffic light on Wall street money

Mikhail Leonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. stock market loses altitude Wednesday afternoon, after a healthy open, with the early strength in Communications Services and Basic Materials sectors giving way to a resurgence in Utilities (XLU +1.4%) and Consumer Staples (XLP +0.9%).
  • The 10-year Treasury yield inches up to 1.53% after slipping to 1.52% earlier in the session.
  • The S&P 500 +0.2% and the Dow Jones +0.3%. The Nasdaq, -0.2%, is the weakest of the major indexes, with the megacaps mixed. Apple rises 0.7%, but Alphabet falls 1.1% and Amazon slips 0.5%.
  • "This month produced the longest losing streak on record among the S&P 500's 11 main industry groups," Bloomberg's Dave Wilson wrote in a tweet. "Utility stocks fell 14 days in a row before today."
  • Crude oil falls 0.8% to $74.66 per barrel.
  • Silver, down 4.3% to $21.51 per ounce, drops to a 14-month low, sending silver miners sharply lower.
  • Three of the S&P 500's 11 industry sectors fell, with Materials (XLB -0.4%) and Communications Services (XLC -0.1%) declining the most.
  • Across the Atlantic, equities are also rising, with the STOXX Europe 600 closed up 0.6%, the DAX gained 0.8%, and the FTSE 100 climbed 1.1%.
  • The U.S. dollar index rises 0.7%.
  • Previously, Nasdaq attempts rebound after brutal selloff on Wall Street
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.