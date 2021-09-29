Dow Jones, S&P 500 hold onto gains, while Nasdaq dips into the close
Sep. 29, 2021
- The U.S. stock market loses altitude Wednesday afternoon, after a healthy open, with the early strength in Communications Services and Basic Materials sectors giving way to a resurgence in Utilities (XLU +1.4%) and Consumer Staples (XLP +0.9%).
- The 10-year Treasury yield inches up to 1.53% after slipping to 1.52% earlier in the session.
- The S&P 500 +0.2% and the Dow Jones +0.3%. The Nasdaq, -0.2%, is the weakest of the major indexes, with the megacaps mixed. Apple rises 0.7%, but Alphabet falls 1.1% and Amazon slips 0.5%.
- "This month produced the longest losing streak on record among the S&P 500's 11 main industry groups," Bloomberg's Dave Wilson wrote in a tweet. "Utility stocks fell 14 days in a row before today."
- Crude oil falls 0.8% to $74.66 per barrel.
- Silver, down 4.3% to $21.51 per ounce, drops to a 14-month low, sending silver miners sharply lower.
- Three of the S&P 500's 11 industry sectors fell, with Materials (XLB -0.4%) and Communications Services (XLC -0.1%) declining the most.
- Across the Atlantic, equities are also rising, with the STOXX Europe 600 closed up 0.6%, the DAX gained 0.8%, and the FTSE 100 climbed 1.1%.
- The U.S. dollar index rises 0.7%.
