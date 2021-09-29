Google subscribes to additional Workday products
Sep. 29, 2021 9:35 AM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)GOOGBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) said Google, an Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) unit, subscribed to additional products to support its global workforce.
- The products include, Workday Adaptive Planning, Workday Extend, Workday Prism Analytics, and Workday Strategic Sourcing.
- In addition, as part of its ongoing investment in talent management strategies, Google will expand its current use of Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) adding new applications to enhance employee experiences and recruiting to support its workforce.
- “They are the backbone of our HCM suite and have been consistently innovating in this space. Talent development is critical to Google's success, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Workday to build the best product suite for addressing our people needs,” said Arvind KC, vice president of corporate engineering for People Operations, Google.