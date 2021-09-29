J&J begins phase 3 trial of RSV vaccine candidate in older adults

Human respiratory syncytial virus inoculation

  • Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +0.3%) Janssen unit has begun its 23,000-patient EVERGREEN phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV") vaccine candidate.
  • Participants are 60 years and over located in North America and countries in Europe, Asia, and the Southern Hemisphere.
  • The phase 3 trial follows positive data from the Phase 2b CYPRESS study, results of which will be presented at the ID Week 2021 meeting later this week.
  • Earlier this month, Pfizer (PFE +0.2%) started a phase 3 trial for its RSV vaccine.
