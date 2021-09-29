APA plugs, abandons Suriname offshore oil well
Sep. 29, 2021
- APA Corp. (APA -2.2%) says it has plugged and abandoned the Keskesi South-1 well offshore Suriname after encountering non-commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.
- "This location had the potential to confirm a very large resource in place if connected to the reservoir sands in the discovery well. However, suitable reservoir quality sands were not developed in the Campanian target at the Keskesi South-1 location," APA says.
- The Maersk Developer drilling rig has moved to the Sapakara South-1 well, where it will conduct a flow test of the previously announced appraisal success.
- APA owns a 50% working interest in Block 58 offshore Suriname, with operator TotalEnergies (TTE -2.1%) holding the other 50%.
