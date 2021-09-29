Latin American tech-focused, MELI Kaszek Pioneer prices $250M IPO, trading starts today
Sep. 29, 2021 9:50 AM ETMELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (MEKA)MELIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MELI Kaszek Pioneer (MEKA) priced its 25M shares IPO at $10/share; shares will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, "MEKA", trading starts today.
- Offer is expected to close on Oct.1.
- MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp is a blank check company sponsored by Mercado Libre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Kaszek, whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
- It intends to focus on initial business combination on technology-enabled companies operating in Latin America.
- The company is led by Co-CEO and Chairman Hernan Kazah, co-founder and Managing Partner of venture capital manager Kaszek Ventures, and co-founder and former CFO/COO of MercadoLibre.