Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz: Crypto in consolidation mode, optimistic for Q4

  • Michael Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), characterized the current action in the cryptocurrency market as being "in a consolidation mode," but he thinks the asset class could see another rally before the end of the year.
  • "I'm still pretty optimistic for a fourth quarter in crypto, but I think we have some more chop to go through," he told CNBC on Wednesday.
  • Turning to the overall markets, Novogratz described the bond market as being in "a giant bubble" but said it was unclear when trading there would return to more rational levels.
  • "You never know when bubbles pop. You never know when confidence goes," he noted.
  • The billionaire investor predicted that Treasury yields would be "substantially higher" a year from now. However, for the short term, he said he "wouldn't be surprised" by a trading range between 1.4% and 1.6% on the 10-year Treasury yield.
  • Commenting on the overall economy, the Galaxy Digital founder said traders are worried that economic growth will slow and prices will continue to rise at an accelerated pace.
  • "People are really worried that we've got this stagflation coming. What the market is playing out is stagflation," he said.
