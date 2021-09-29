Air France still operating well below pre-pandemic levels as it considers Boeing order

Air France 787-9

Joel Serre/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) will decide whether to place an order for 80 or more medium-sized Boeing (BA +4.1%) jets in what would be the airliner's largest plane purchase ever. The deal would involve 80 jets with options for 60 to 80 more.
  • The company emphasized that it was also in talks with Boeing's competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF +2.6%) and in parallel discussions with engine makers CFM and Pratt & Whitney. Starting in October, Air France-KLM will add 60 Airbus A220 jets to its fleet.
  • Chief Executive Anne Rigail says that, while Air France is seeing positive growth, passenger numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels.
  • Most Seeking Alpha contributors are bearish on Air France, citing high debt and a long road to recovery.
