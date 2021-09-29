Netflix's 'Squid Game' phenomenon launches analyst debate over foreign impact
Sep. 29, 2021
- Netflix (NFLX +3%) is the talk of international television on the viral success of a South Korean show running hot and fast on the network before it even hits two weeks of release.
- Squid Game is the latest phenomenon from the streaming giant (which is saying something, from the company that made hits out of such diverse series as Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Tiger King), and notably it's a non-English-language program.
- The show - a dystopian horror/drama about desperate people in South Korea tricked into a deadly tournament of children's games for a cash windfall - is No. 1 on the service around the world, and co-CEO Ted Sarandos says it very well could end up as Netflix's biggest show ever.
- The company has historically been tight-lipped about program data and uses nonstandard metrics counting people who watch a title for at least two minutes in its first 28 days. (It's calling out Squid Game for taking off, even though it was just released Sept. 17.)
- And success around non-English programs could be a likely tailwind for the company, KeyBanc says. Success there and crossing genres shows Netflix has "more levers for content growth than competitors," it says. Meanwhile, the company's latest disclosures signal that "content is resonating with users, and that an improved content slate can drive net add performance once more."
- KeyBanc has an Overweight rating and a $645 price target, implying a further 7% upside.
- Bearish Benchmark has raised its price target to $493 from $448 (now implying downside of 18%) but kept its Sell rating, acknowledging the company's "groundbreaking success" in introducing foreign shows to U.S. and global audiences.
- But it contrasts with KeyBanc's view, saying while Squid Game is a hit, "its already dropped nine episodes are not a likely main determinant for 4Q member growth momentum."
- And Benchmark is fading the news of Netflix inching further into gaming by buying Night School Studio, saying it won't have much effect on Netflix's outlook.
- Truist agrees; the deal's in keeping with Netflix's organic approach to building up game content but is likely immaterial to financials, it says.