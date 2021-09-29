State Street Investor Confidence Index fell 400 bps in September
Sep. 29, 2021 10:05 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- State Street Investor Confidence Index: 105.9 in September vs. 109.9 in August (revised).
- North American ICI falls to 106.1 from 110.5.
- Asia ICI to 97.7 from 98.5.
- European ICI to 95.6 from 104.8.
- “Investor confidence was marginally weaker in September, although despite the drop the Global ICI remained near its highest level in 3-years,” commented Marvin Loh, senior macro strategist at State Street Global Markets. “However, all three regions contracted from strong results in the ICI reported in August, with Europe falling 9 points, while North American and Asia both declining by low single-digits. Resurgent infections from the delta variant has resulted in lowered growth expectations globally, although the economic backdrop continues to look attractive for above trend growth in 2022. Additionally, numerous central banks, including the Fed, have indicated that they will slow asset purchases in the coming months, with some expected to wind down their QE operations by mid-2022, which may provide an ongoing headwind until the timeline for rate hikes becomes clearer.”