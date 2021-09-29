First Bitcoin/Ethereum combination ETF has been launched on the TSX
Sep. 29, 2021 2:46 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Evolve ETFs, the Canadian ETF provider with over $1.7B assets under management, has become the first issuer in North America to launch a multi crypto-asset based exchange traded fund.
- The Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF (ETC) started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, providing the investment community with direct exposure to both Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) in one ETF wrapper.
- The fund will not have a management fee; however, the two underlying ETF assets, Bitcoin ETF (EBIT) and Ether ETF (ETHR) have management fees that total 0.75% of the net asset values, plus applicable sales taxes.
- See the complete fact sheet here for ETC.
- Canada now has ETFs that provide not only direct exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, but now a blended BTC/ETH ETF as well. Meanwhile, U.S. firms are sitting on the sidelines waiting for regulators to approve or reject the idea of ETFs holding Bitcoin or other cryptos, which regulators currently prohibit.
- Daily price action: Bitcoin +0.23% and Ethereum +0.36%.
- In other cryptocurrency-related news, two blockchain ETFs that provide both leveraged and inverse exposure to the crypto industry plan to soon launch.