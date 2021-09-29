Microsoft announces strategic partnership, investment in Truveta
Sep. 29, 2021 10:38 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Microsoft (MSFT +0.3%) has entered into a strategic partnership with healthcare data startup Truveta.
- Truveta is the first health provider-led data platform owned and governed by 17 health providers in the U.S. including Providence, Novant Health, Northwell Health and Trinity Health. It has opted to implement Microsoft Azure as its exclusive cloud platform under the strategic partnership.
- The Truveta platform on Azure will initially represent over 15% of all clinical care in the U.S. and billions of data points, thus creating the world’s largest de-identified health data platform. The companies will also work together to scale the Truveta platform globally, bringing new customers to the platform and accelerate opportunities for more health providers to become members.
- Additionally, Microsoft has announced a strategic investment in Truveta. Truveta will also become a Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare partner and enable Microsoft to strengthen its own offerings for healthcare customers. As a Microsoft partner, the Truveta platform will be integrated into Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, unlocking new insights for precision medicine and clinical analytics from the world’s largest de-identified health dataset.