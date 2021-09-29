Senate may vote Wednesday on bill to avert government shutdown
Sep. 29, 2021
- The Senate could vote as soon as Wednesday on a bill that would keep the government running into early December, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
- If Congress doesn't pass an appropriations measure before midnight Thursday, federal funding will lapse, forcing a government shutdown.
- In addition to providing funding to keep the government running into the new fiscal year, which starts on Friday, the proposal would include money for hurricane relief and Afghan refugee resettlement. The bill would require support from all 100 senators, CNBC reported.
- "We can approve this measure quickly and send it to the House so it can reach the president's desk before funding expires midnight tomorrow," Schumer said, according to CNBC.
- The government funding measure, though, is separate from the debt ceiling issue. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress that the U.S. will exhaust its options for paying bills at about Oct. 18 unless lawmakers increase or suspend the debt limit.
- Democrats have been urging a bipartisan effort to either increase or suspend the debt ceiling, while Republicans say the Democrats, who hold a majority in both chambers, should do it by themselves.
- While the House passed a bill that would fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, Republicans blocked it in the Senate on Monday. On Tuesday, Republicans also blocked a motion that would have let Democrats boost the debt limit with a simple majority vote.
