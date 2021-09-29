CareDx to appeal after Court rules in favor of Natera in patent battle
Sep. 29, 2021 11:17 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA), CDNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) has suffered a setback in a patent infringement case. A Delaware Federal District Court has ruled that all three patents CareDx (CDNA) has asserted against Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) were invalid.
- Natera (NTRA) expects the judgment over its '658 and '724 patents to be upheld on appeal, the company said.
- Meanwhile, issuing a statement, CareDx (CDNA) said it “respectfully disagrees with the court’s ruling and intends to appeal.”
- “While the trial court’s patent ineligibility finding for these three patents has no impact on our ability to continue providing AlloSure, we continue to believe Natera and Eurofins Viracor are infringing these patents,” it added.
- In 2019, Stanford and CareDx, licensee of the patents, filed an infringement lawsuit against Natera and Eurofins Viracor.
- The patents in question relate to the methods for non-invasive monitoring of organ transplant rejection through cell-free DNA analysis used in the company’s AlloSure diagnostic solution.