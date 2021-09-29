Essex Property upgraded at Mizuho as apartment REITs exit peak leasing season

Sep. 29, 2021

  • Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste upgrades Essex Property Trust (ESS +2.6%) to Buy on the basis of accelerating growth, bad debt tailwinds, relative valuation discount and sentiment upgrade.
  • St. Juste expects Essex (NYSE:ESS) to be a leading core growth recovery story as apartment REITs pass the annual peak leasing season from the depths of Covid-19 last year, with close to 75-80% of this year's leasing volume already executed.
  • Bumps price target to $360 per share from $333, implying 12.5% upside from Tuesday's close.
  • The Buy rating diverges from the Neutral Quant rating (assigns high grade for Momentum and low for Value) and the Neutral Wall Street analyst rating (4 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 15 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
  • As rental pricing accelerates, St. Juste now sees apartment REIT AFFO growth at -4% in 2021 and at +12% in 2022.
  • He said the apartment sector appears more reasonably valued on 2022 estimates given robust growth expectations at 26.4x adjusted funds from operations vs. all REITs at 23.7x.
  • The analyst raised his price targets with a Buy rating on a number of apartment REITs including:
  • Apartment Income (AIRC +1.7%) is described as a value pick as it trades at a discount relative to its peers despite similar balance sheet, portfolio and growth profile;
  • AvalonBay Communities' (AVB +1.7%) development pipeline is expected to be a growing driver of top-line growth, and should help offset first half 2021 headwinds from leases signed during Covid and;
  • UDR (UDR +1.9%) as an Overweight pick.
  • SA contributor Cashflow Capitalist sees years of strong performance for apartment REITs like AIRC due to the persistent housing shortage in the U.S.
