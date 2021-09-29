IBM discloses details on planned Kyndryl spinoff

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has disclosed details related to the planned spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business into a new public company, Kyndryl.
  • According to an SEC filing dated September 28, 2021, IBM plans to execute the separation by the end of 2021, after which Kyndryl will be reclassified as a discontinued operation. The independently-operating Kyndryl will be listed on the NYSE under the symbol "KD." IBM has also named Kyndryl's ten-member board, lead by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter.
  • As part of the spinoff plan, the technology corporation plans to distribute at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock to its shareholders and retain up to a 19.9% stake. IBM will dispose of any retained common stock within 12 months after distribution. It will use proceeds from the separation in its deleveraging plans.
  • IBM did not issue any forward guidance or data on a future dividend policy, but noted that upon separation "the initial combined dividend level of Kyndryl and IBM is expected to be no less than IBM's pre-spin dividend per share." Currently, IBM has a dividend yield (FWD) of 4.77%.
  • According to the filing, Kyndryl generated $19.4B in 2020 revenue on a pro forma basis, down from $20.3B in 2019 and $21.8B in 2018. 1H21 pro forma revenue was $9.4B. The company incurred GAAP losses in both 2020 and 1H21. On an adjusted basis, Kyndryl had pretax profits of $378M in 2020 and $156M in 1H21, as per an undisclosed source close to the transaction.
  • Kyndryl will address a managed infrastructure services market growing about 7% a year and set to reach $510B by 2024 according to IBM's filing. However, Kyndryl's balance sheet would initially have around $1B in net debt.
