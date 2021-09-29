Switzerland to buy 150K Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 doses
- Switzerland has agreed to purchased 150K doses of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +0.5%) COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports.
- The doses are expected to arrive this week and distributed to regions next week.
- Up to today, the country has been using mostly mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.
- However, the Swiss Office of Public Health said that health advisors recommended that the J&J vaccine be offered to those who can't receive an mRNA vaccine or otherwise oppose one.
- In June, the European Medicines Agency approved a manufacturing site in Italy for production of J&J's vaccine.