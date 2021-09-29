Renewable Energy Group to close Houston biodiesel plant
Sep. 29, 2021 11:57 AM ETRenewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Renewable Energy Group (REGI -1.5%) says it will close its 35M gallons/year biorefinery located near Houston, Texas, saying renewing the lease for the facility "would have imposed an uncompetitive fixed cost on the plant."
- "The plant has run very well but has always been relatively challenged due to its leasing agreement coupled with a lack of REG's hallmark multi-feedstock processing capability," President and CEO Cynthia Warner says.
- The company says it will completely shut the plant in November.
- Renewable Energy shares are "unattractive," as "the advent of a hydrogen economy will likely wreak havoc on the biofuels industry, even for those with a 'cleaner' product," Robert Honeywill writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.