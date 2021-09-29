Central bankers describe economies recovering at different paces at ECB forum
Sep. 29, 2021 12:08 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Euro area economy is "back from the brink but not completely out of the woods," said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at an ECB forum panel, including the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell, Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda, and Bank of England's Andrew Bailey.
- The recovery has been "very unusual" as it's the steepest recovery since 1975, she said.
- Potential new waves of pandemic that are vaccine resistant remains a risk to euro-area growth, she added.
- In Japan, "consumption is still very weak," and will gradually recover to reach prepandemic levels at the end of this year or early next year, Kuroda said. He expect Japan's GDP to rise ~4% "or something like that" next year.
- 12:55 PM ET: Panel discussion ends.
- 12:48 PM ET: Powell comments on the possibility of developing a central bank digital currency. The Fed is evaluating policy and technical issues. The question is if this is something that would serve the consumer well, he said. "It's better for us to do it right than do it fast." Still, "it's important to move quickly" due to the fast pace of technological change, Powell said.
- 12:44 PM ET: "The role of the U.S. dollar as the most important international currency is not likely to change," Kuroda said.
- 12:42 PM ET: With Japan set to be led by a new prime minister, Kuroda said he expects the government and Bank of Japan to continue to support economic activities. "We continue to maintain extremely accommodative monetary policy" according to the BOJ's mandate, and that mandate is not likely to change, he said.
- 12:37 PM ET: "What has been exceptional compared with previous major crises is we worked in a very complementary way," Lagarde said, referring to the cooperation among EU members. Fiscal and monetary policies worked in complementary ways, she said.
- 12:35 PM ET: Powell said he think the U.S. avoided underestimating the fiscal policy that was needed to deal with the pandemic.
- 12:30 PM ET: Cyber attacks on financial institutions, structural weaknesses in financial markets that were seen during the pandemic, and climate change are the biggest risks to the financial system, Powell said. Bailey also cited cyber issues as a risk to the global economy.
- 12:28 PM ET: Lagarde sees ignoring climate change as a risk to the financial system.
- 12:27 PM ET: "China's real estate problem is somewhat different than what we [Japan] faced in late 1980s and the subprime problem in 2008," Kuroda said. "It's quite unlikely" the Chinese real estate issues will spill over into the global economy, he said.
- 12:15 PM ET: Bailey said he won't prejudge what the U.K.'s central bank will do in November, when asked if the bank is indicating a rate hike then.
- 12:12 PM ET: BOE's Bailey said it's key to watch labor supply and inflation expectations.
- Update at 12:05 PM ET: In the U.S., "supply-side constraints are really holding back the economy," Fed Chair Powell said. He calls the supply chain bottlenecks as "frustrating" and said they lasted longer than expected.
- Still, he sees inflation moderating as bottlenecks resolve. That doesn't mean prices will go back to earlier levels, but the inflation rate will subside to its longer run target of 2%. He doesn't see evidence that inflation is changing longer term expectations.
- Like Lagarde, he says the outlook is highly uncertain. Increasing vaccination rates "remains the most important economic policy we have," Powell said.
