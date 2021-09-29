Philly Fed's Patrick Harker: problem lies on the supply side, not with demand
Sep. 29, 2021 12:54 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve President and CEO Patrick Harker expects economic growth to come in sharply lower from levels earlier this year as headwinds like supply chain constraints and a shortage of workers persist.
- "And in the short term, a failure by Congress to raise the debt ceiling could harm economic growth significantly," Harker said in a speech.
- For 2021, he expects GDP growth to come in at ~6.5% before moderating to ~3.5% in 2022 and 2.5% in 2023.
- Recall that GDP annualized growth in Q2 was 6.5%.
- On the inflation front, of which "we're already seeing some moderation," headline inflation should come in at around 4% for 2021 as prices of used cars finally stabilize, he said. "After that, we can expect inflation of a bit over 2 percent for 2022 and right at 2 percent in 2023."
- He also expects unemployment to steadily fall, but weekly jobless claims are still well above pre-pandemic levels.
- In Harker's eyes, it seems that economic growth has peaked, and "I am in the camp that believes it will soon be time to begin slowly and methodically - frankly, boringly - tapering our $120B in monthly purchases of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities."
- He doesn't foresee any interest rate hikes until late next year or early 2023, though short-term yields have been creeping higher in recent months, along with cash outflows from the long bond, which implies the bond market may be calling the Fed's bluff on "transitory" inflation... for now.
- On Monday, New York Fed's John Williams said the spike in inflation may take another year to subside.