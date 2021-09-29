EU regulator to decide on Pfizer/BioNTech booster shot on Oct. 4 - Reuters
Sep. 29, 2021 12:40 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to decide on Monday whether to authorize the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose, Reuters reported citing the minutes of an internal meeting.
- "On 4 October the EMA will deliver an opinion on the need for Pfizer boosters for the general population," EMA chief Emer Cooke told the lawmakers of the 27-member regional bloc.
- But next week’s decision will be broader in scope and will mainly focus on the booster shot’s safety and effectiveness, meaning the regulator is unlikely to specify who should be eligible to get the dose, according to two EU officials familiar with EMA decision-making processes.
- While many EU countries have already implemented COVID-19 booster shots, an official approval will give legal protection for those countries and allow others to launch their booster campaigns.
- The U.S. authorized Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 booster shot only last week.
- Later, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) overruled the decision of her agency’s expert panel to allow a broader rollout of the booster shots.