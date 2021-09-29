Utilities finally push higher following record-long rout

Power lines and sunset landscape

Gargolas/iStock via Getty Images

  • The S&P 500 Utilities Index (XLU +2%) jumps to the top of the S&P sector standings after snapping a 14-day rout, the index's longest slide ever.
  • Utility stocks are particularly vulnerable to interest rate changes, and Treasury yields are pulling back today after surging in recent days.
  • Among today's top performers in the group, Sempra Energy (SRE +3.5%), Atmos Energy (ATO +2.2%) and Dominion (D +2.2%) are bouncing off their lowest levels since early March.
  • Other notable gainers include ED +2.4%, CMS +2.2%, NEE +2.1%, AWK +2%, DUK +1.9%, PEG +1.7%, SO +1.6%, AEP +1.6%.
  • ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, BUI, GUT, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW
  • Even with today's gain, the utilities sector is up just 2.7% YTD, at the bottom of this year's leaderboard.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Retired Investor says utilities are no longer your grandmother's investment, as risks associated with climate change and unfriendly regulatory bodies merit a bearish rating for the group.
