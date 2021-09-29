Tutor Perini's subsidiary wins ~$122M military range project in Guam
Sep. 29, 2021 12:59 PM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tutor Perini's (TPC +1.2%) subsidiary Black Construction has won a contract from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division.
- The fixed-price contract is valued at ~$122M. The contract value will be included in TPC's third-quarter 2021 backlog.
- As part of the contract, Black Construction will construct a machine gun range at the Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The project will involve the construction of a multi-lane, multi-purpose machine gun range, a range control tower, ammunition distribution point and covered bleachers as well as utilities, site work and incidental related work.
- Preliminary work will begin immediately, with the project expected to complete by October 2024.