FDA approves Mirum Pharmaceuticals' Alagille syndrome treatment Livmarli

FDA approved concept. Rubber stamp with FDA and medicine.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. FDA has approved Mirum Pharmaceuticals' (MIRM +3.3%) Livmarli oral solution for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older.
  • ALGS is a rare genetic disorder caused by abnormalities in bile ducts that can lead to progressive liver disease.
  • The approval was based on the pivotal ICONIC study as well as five years of data from supportive studies resulting in data from 86 patients with ALGS.
  • Data from ICONIC trial showed statistically significant reductions in pruritus, one of the most common and arduous symptoms associated with the disease, which was maintained through four years.
  • Livmarli is currently being evaluated in late-stage studies in other rare cholestatic liver diseases including progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and biliary atresia.
