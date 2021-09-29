FDA approves Mirum Pharmaceuticals' Alagille syndrome treatment Livmarli
Sep. 29, 2021 Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)
- The U.S. FDA has approved Mirum Pharmaceuticals' (MIRM +3.3%) Livmarli oral solution for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older.
- ALGS is a rare genetic disorder caused by abnormalities in bile ducts that can lead to progressive liver disease.
- The approval was based on the pivotal ICONIC study as well as five years of data from supportive studies resulting in data from 86 patients with ALGS.
- Data from ICONIC trial showed statistically significant reductions in pruritus, one of the most common and arduous symptoms associated with the disease, which was maintained through four years.
- Livmarli is currently being evaluated in late-stage studies in other rare cholestatic liver diseases including progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and biliary atresia.