Texas Pacific Land tumbles as Credit Suisse slaps with Sell-equivalent rating
Sep. 29, 2021 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)
- Texas Pacific Land (TPL -7.3%) plunges after Credit Suisse initiates coverage with an Underperform rating and an $800 price target, which would represent a 40% drop from yesterday's closing price.
- TPL is trading at an outsized premium "despite moderating growth and lack of visibility on surface option value," Credit Suisse's Chris Baker says.
- "As moderating growth and recently enhanced disclosures are better understood, we believe TPL will continue to be viewed as having an enviable asset position but one that deserves a more modest premium to royalty peers given similar production growth and volatile commodity exposure," the analyst writes.
