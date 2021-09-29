Texas Pacific Land tumbles as Credit Suisse slaps with Sell-equivalent rating

Fracking Drill Rig at Night

grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

  • Texas Pacific Land (TPL -7.3%) plunges after Credit Suisse initiates coverage with an Underperform rating and an $800 price target, which would represent a 40% drop from yesterday's closing price.
  • TPL is trading at an outsized premium "despite moderating growth and lack of visibility on surface option value," Credit Suisse's Chris Baker says.
  • "As moderating growth and recently enhanced disclosures are better understood, we believe TPL will continue to be viewed as having an enviable asset position but one that deserves a more modest premium to royalty peers given similar production growth and volatile commodity exposure," the analyst writes.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value recently advised readers "don't mess with Texas Pacific Land."
