Keysight Technologies-NIO collaborate on connectivity in electric vehicles

Sep. 29, 2021 1:11 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO selected Keysight Technologies (KEYS +0.1%) to verify 5G and cellular vehicle to everything (C-V2X) connectivity.
  • NIO selected Keysight’s 5G and C-V2X network emulation solutions to advance development of premium EVs mainly targeting the Chinese market.
  • Keysight’s solutions enable NIO to emulate and verify complex hardware-in-the-loop drive test scenarios in a lab environment under controlled and repeatable test conditions.
  • “Thanks to Keysight’s integrated portfolio of test solutions across multiple cellular technologies, NIO can quickly and cost-efficiently deliver EVs that maximize safety for passengers and road users alike,” said said Wang Wei, senior manager at NIO.
