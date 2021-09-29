Jeep releases first Grand Cherokee SUV plug-in electric hybrid

  • Jeep reveals its new plug-in electric 2022 Grand Cherokee SUV as parent company Stellantis (STLA +1.2%) moves its focus towards electric vehicles. The car will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The Grand Cherokee has an estimated all-electric range of about 25 miles before it needs to switch over to a four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The SUV is the second electric plug-in hybrid to join Jeep's lineup following the release of the Jeep Wrangler.
  • Jeep CEO Christian Meunier has said that every new Jeep vehicle will offer some form of electrification going forward. The automaker will release its first all-electric vehicle in 2021 following multiple investments in green energy.
