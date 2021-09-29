VMware, Nikola and Cricut top the list of top short squeeze candidates

Sep. 29, 2021 1:40 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), WKHS, NKLA, CRCTGRAB, BLNK, BGS, W, LMND, FUV, WEBRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments

bookkeeper using calculator counting finances taxes fees accounting calculate bills money planning budget loan payment concept pay online on computer do paperwork work at home office desk

ARMMY PICCA/iStock via Getty Images

  • S3 Partners is out with its list of the ten most crowded U.S. stocks with over $100M worth of short interest outstanding on them.
  • The firm says a short can be considered to be "crowded" if there are large amount of dollars at risk on the short side, a large proportion of a stock’s float is being shorted, there is illiquidity in the stock loan market and\or there is illiquidity in the trading market.
  • Based off its proprietary scoring system the ten most crowded short stocks in order are Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC), Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS), Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT), Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR).
  • Of that group, S3 Partners' Ihor Dusaniwsky says VMware (VMW), Nikola (NKLA) and Cricut (CRCT) have the highest probability of seeing a short squeeze based on the firm's algorithm.
  • Chart watch on VMW, NKLA and CRCT.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.