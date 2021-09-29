VMware, Nikola and Cricut top the list of top short squeeze candidates
Sep. 29, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- S3 Partners is out with its list of the ten most crowded U.S. stocks with over $100M worth of short interest outstanding on them.
- The firm says a short can be considered to be "crowded" if there are large amount of dollars at risk on the short side, a large proportion of a stock’s float is being shorted, there is illiquidity in the stock loan market and\or there is illiquidity in the trading market.
- Based off its proprietary scoring system the ten most crowded short stocks in order are Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC), Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS), Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT), Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR).
- Of that group, S3 Partners' Ihor Dusaniwsky says VMware (VMW), Nikola (NKLA) and Cricut (CRCT) have the highest probability of seeing a short squeeze based on the firm's algorithm.
- Chart watch on VMW, NKLA and CRCT.