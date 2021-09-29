Jefferies Financial Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETJefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JEF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +7.07% on June 29, the day after it reported its FQ2 results on June 28 after-market close, beating estimates.