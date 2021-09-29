CarMax could scale to fresh record high on upbeat FQ2 Earnings
Sep. 29, 2021 2:28 PM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, September 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.88B (+28.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects used vehicle sales estimate of $5.93B; wholesale vehicle sales estimate of $1.19B and gross margin estimate of 11.9%.
- Over the last 1 year, KMX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The Shares of KMX's were up 6.7% after the the auto retailer cruises right past estimates with its FQ1 report.
- Comparable retail used unit sales were up 99.1% compared to last year and were 16.0% higher than the level in 2019.
- During FQ1, CarMax opened two new locations, both in existing Florida markets.
- Looking ahead, CarMax says it remains confident in its ability to meet long-term targets on revenue growth, total unit growth and market share gains. The company plans to open a total of 10 new locations in FY22. CarMax expects to grow its market share of national used auto market of cars zero to ten years old to more than 5% by calendar year 2025.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 51.4% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on KMX is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- Peer news: TrueCar expects slowing vehicle sales for fourth consecutive month due to low inventory.