DocuSign CEO says company will remain high-growth business after pandemic
Sep. 29, 2021 2:48 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor6 Comments
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Dan Springer said Wednesday that while COVID lockdowns accelerated its electronic document signing business, he expects the firm to remain a high-growth player following the pandemic.
- "We'll return to a new normal, hopefully in the office, but for our business," he told CNBC, describing his vision of the post-pandemic economy.
- Springer noted that its revenue growth sat in the high-30% range before the pandemic. Spurred by COVID, the firm has scored five consecutive quarters with over 50% growth.
- The DocuSign CEO projected that its growth rate will be "more similar" to the pre-pandemic rates "whenever this lands."
- "The hard part is figuring out when does it land," he said, noting that he's been surprised by the persistence in its high COVID growth rates.
- Springer predicted that its document-signing product would provide the first step for many businesses to begin a "digital transformation," providing the "tip of the spear" for this process.
- The DocuSign CEO reported that the company is trying to balance growth between small- and medium-sized businesses and larger enterprise customers.
- He said that SMB customers often find the company online, with little marketing investment, but most of the firm's growth comes on the enterprise side.
- "We're making a lot of investments to make it easier for people to come into the DocuSign family online, but where our people are spending most of their time is broadening and developing the relationship with the largest customers," he said.
- DOCU recorded a spectacular run in 2020, as it picked up momentum from the COVID tailwind. The stock rose from a level under $80 in mid-March to a high for the year in September above $265.
- Shares took another leg up earlier this year, rising from mid-May until late July, eventually touching a 52-week high of $314.76.
- The stock has come off those levels recently, setting 3-month lows over the past couple of sessions. DOCU was down fractionally in Wednesday's intraday trading to reach $257.52 at around 2:45 PM ET.
- With its choppy trading so far in 2021, DOCU has largely kept pace with the broader market. However, taking its pandemic performance into account, the firm remains a high flier since March of 2020. The stock has risen about 265% over that time, compared to a 76% advance in the S&P 500: