Mission Produce opens $50M distribution center in Laredo, Texas
Sep. 29, 2021 2:50 PM ETMission Produce, Inc. (AVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mission Produce (AVO +1.8%) announced the opening of its $50M distribution center in Laredo, Texas, in celebration of the company’s one year of IPO.
- The company noted that, serving as a major hub for avocados coming from Mexico into the U.S., the 262K square-foot facility is positioned to funnel product into the rest of the distribution centers in Mission’s network.
- The facility has the capability to provide logistics support and transportation services, in addition to cold storage, bagging operations and packing for external enterprises, which will generate additional revenue for the company.
- Mission’s Founder and CEO Steve Barnard said, “The strategic location serves as the perfect connection between our operations in Mexico and our customers in the U.S."