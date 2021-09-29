McCormick Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 29, 2021 3:09 PM ETMcCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- McCormick (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-52.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect consumer sales $951.6M and flavor solutions sales $606.6M.
- Gross profit margin is estimated to be 40%.
- Over the last 2 years, MKC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.