Genocea Biosciences up 7%; stock options granted to director
Sep. 29, 2021 3:45 PM ETGenocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Genocea Biosciences (GNCA +7.2%) are up today. Separately, an SEC filing indicates that Jennifer Herron, a member of the company's board of directors, was granted stock options for 30K shares.
- The filing shows that the options were granted on Sept. 9 with an exercise price of $2.02.
- The options are scheduled to vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.
- Herron is currently senior vice president and chief commercial officer at ADC Therapeutics.
- Genocea dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2a trial of its GEN-011 cancer therapy in July.