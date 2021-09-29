Google tells Europe court phone payments were promo, not anticompetitive
Sep. 29, 2021 3:47 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAAPLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Google (GOOG -1%, GOOGL -0.9%) - arguing in European court to dismiss a record €4.3 billion antitrust fine and related penalties - has told the court that paying phone developers to only install Google Search wasn't anticompetitive but a promotional opportunity needed to take share from Apple (AAPL +0.8%).
- The European Commission had taken issue with such revenue-sharing agreements since they shut out search rivals. And Google is in the General Court (Europe's second highest) pushing to dismiss that fine as well as EC behavioral remedies.
- A decision on the case isn't expected until next year.
- "Google had to offer an offsetting revenue stream. An incentive to convince them to open up and adopt the Android platform," Google lawyer Assimakis Komninos argued. "At the same time, the RSAs also helped them to keep prices down and compete more successfully with Apple," he said.
- He also added the RSAs covered just 5% of the market.
- The EC has rejected that argument, saying "What concerned them was competitors gaining traction."