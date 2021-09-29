Starbucks picks Bezos-backed food tech firm for plant-based partnership in Chile
Sep. 29, 2021 3:47 PM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY), SBUX, BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Starbucks (SBUX +0.5%) is partnering with food tech firm NotCo for plant-based options in Chile after seeing strong consumer interest in meat alternatives.
- The agreement covers lactose-free milk, NotMilk and two sandwiches made with NotMeat Molida.
- NotCo said last month that it raised $235M in its latest funding round. The new funding round saw athletes Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer join previous investors like Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Expeditions, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone and 3G's The Craftory. Chile-based Notco was valued at $1.5B after attracting the new investors.
- The path that Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) takes with plant-based food partners is of interest to Oatly (OTLY -5.2%) and Beyond Meat (BYND -0.6%).
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SBUX is flashing Very Bullish heading into Q4.